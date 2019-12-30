Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H71G ISIN: CA5651271077 Ticker-Symbol: M3G 
Tradegate
30.12.19
08:00 Uhr
0,057 Euro
-0,007
-10,24 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,057
0,077
16:03
0,058
0,075
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAPLE GOLD MINES
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD0,057-10,24 %