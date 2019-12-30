Web Presence: Unity Care, San Jose, CA, Completes First Year as PropelNext 2021 Cohort Grantee

Youth and family agency Unity Care, based in San Jose, CA, wraps up its first twelve months with PropelNext.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2019 / A nationwide initiative funded and run by a trio of famous charitable foundations, PropelNext's three-year program provides the resources and expertise called for by various nationally accredited agencies and nonprofit organizations across the United States to establish data-driven practices designed to amplify the impact of their work. Wrapping up their first year with PropelNext, strengths-based, family-focused youth and family agency Unity Care, based in San Jose, CA, reveals more about the initiative.

"Right now, we're undertaking a comprehensive strategic planning process, and, going into 2020, remain honored to have been selected to join PropelNext's 2021 grantee cohort," reveals a Unity Care spokesperson.

PropelNext is a national initiative of the Edna McConnell Clark Foundation funded by co-investors the Sobrato Family Foundation and the Heising-Simons Foundation. "Our participation in this three-year program provides the resources and expertise we need to build data-driven practices that amplify our impact on the lives of youth," says Unity Care's CEO, André V. Chapman.

On September 1st, 2019, Unity Care, San Jose, CA, completed its first year of involvement with the PropelNext initiative, developing its theory of change, redesigning its program model based on evidence, and then relaunching its Transitional Housing Program for foster youth aged between 16 and 21.

"All staff were trained in the model and provided with the necessary materials and tools to support effective implementation in Placer, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco Counties," adds the agency's spokesperson.

Throughout September, Unity Care's leadership, they say, had been engaged in an iterative process of program implementation based on the model design, evaluating model effectiveness, and making adjustments when necessary to best meet the needs of Unity Care clients, partners, and staff.

By the end of the month, 100 percent of Transitional Housing Program foster youth clients had been administered a so-called Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths comprehensive assessment, and corresponding Casey Life Skills assessment, according to the organization which is based in San Jose, CA.

These two key assessments, they suggest, provide the necessary baseline data needed to support Unity Care's ability to evaluate the effectiveness of its program model.

"As part of the model implementation process, there are clear systems in place," says a spokesperson, wrapping up, "to ensure that any new client enrolling in the Transitional Housing Program is administered these assessments within their first seven days."

Unity Care in San Jose, CA, was founded in 1993 to provide quality youth and family programs for the purpose of creating healthier communities through life-long partnerships. Unity Care serves transitional age foster youth in five northern California counties, delivering culturally proficient and trauma-informed services. To learn more about Unity Care, San Jose, CA, head to https://www.unitycare.org/.

