Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Year-End Trading Update 31-Dec-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 December 2019 THIS ANNOUCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION Urban Exposure Plc ("Urban Exposure" or the "Company") Year-End Trading Update Urban Exposure announces it has completed new committed lending of GBP498m during the year ending 31 December 2019 and therefore has now committed in excess of GBP1bn of new lending since admission to AIM in May 2018. A further GBP268m of loans are in the advanced stages of execution and are expected to close in Q1 2020, having been delayed from closing in Q4 2019 principally due to the impact of political and economic uncertainty. Due to the drawdown profile of these loans the impact of this delay on 2019 revenue is expected to be negligible. The Company is pleased to have continued to complete loans with an excellent risk profile to highly experienced borrowers in diverse geographic locations across the UK including Manchester, Luton, Derby, Glasgow and Wembley. Furthermore, the Company has a strong additional pipeline of loans going into 2020 of c.GBP686m. It is expected that operating costs for 2019 will be lower than previously anticipated principally due to reduced staff costs arising from both lower variable remuneration costs and hiring fewer people than previously budgeted. Going forward, the Company expects to reduce its operating cost base to c.GBP9.5m for 2020 which will support the profitability of the business in FY 2020. Further to the announcement on 15 November 2019, the Board is continuing to review a number of different proposals with regards to the Company and will update the market in due course. Enquiries: Urban Exposure Plc +44 (0) 207 408 0022 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Sam Dobbyn, CFO Jefferies International Limited ( +44 (0) 20 7548 4576 Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) Rishi Bhuchar Ed Matthews James Thomlinson Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser +44 (0) 20 3100 2222 and Joint Corporate Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin MHP Communications (Financial Public +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras - END - ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 37984 EQS News ID: 945037 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)