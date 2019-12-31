Back in June, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) granted Section 201 tariff exemptions to bifacial cells and modules, but reversed the decision on Oct. 28. Two weeks after the reversal, the U.S. Court of International Trade issued a temporary order against the withdrawal of the bifacial exemption. An investigation is now underway, with the first hearing taking place on Dec. 5.From pv magazine 12/2019 Before the temporary restraining order (TRO) expired on Nov. 21, bifacial modules exported to the United States remained exempt from tariffs. With only a short exemption period, demand ...

