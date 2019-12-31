DGAP-Ad-hoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): Disposal Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering 31-Dec-2019 / 12:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc ("Williams") (WGPH, Ticker: WGF1) today completed the sale of a majority equity stake in Williams Advanced Engineering Limited ("WAE") to EMK Capital, an independent private equity firm. This move will support and accelerate WAE's long-term growth, including the commercialisation of various technology opportunities. Williams will continue to retain a significant minority stake in the WAE business. Contact: Mark Biddle General Counsel Mark.Biddle@WilliamsF1.com 31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC Grove, Wantage OX12 0DQ Oxfordshire United Kingdom Phone: +44 (0) 1235 777700 Fax: +44 (0) 1235 764705 E-mail: enquiries@williamsf1.com Internet: http://www.williamsf1.com ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4 WKN: A1H6VM Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 945243 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 945243 31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)