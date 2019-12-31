BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, December 31
31 December 2019
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company)
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury
The Company announces that it has today purchased 130,000 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 382.90 pence per share to be held in treasury.
Following the settlement of this purchase on 3 January 2020 the issued share capital of the Company will be 174,784,727 Ordinary shares, excluding 18,227,115 which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 9.4% of the Company's total issued share capital (193,011,842 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 174,784,727 with effect from settlement on 3 January 2020 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
All enquiries:
K Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098