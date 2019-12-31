LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Total Voting Rights

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

31 December 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that as of 31 December 2019, the Company's issued share capital consists of 202,941,918 Common Shares of $0.50 each ("Common Shares"). As no Common Shares are currently held in Treasury, the total number of Common Shares in issue with voting rights is 202,941,918.

The above figure of 202,941,918 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.





About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire has capital of approximately $1.4 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

