Dienstag, 31.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

PR Newswire
31.12.2019 | 14:10
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, December 31

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 31 December 2019

Name of applicant:Fidelity Asian Values PLC
Name of scheme:General Corporate Purposes
Period of return:1 July 2019To:31 December 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:4,655,940 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):406,029 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:4,249,911 ordinary shares of 25 pence each

Name of contact:Natalia De Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01737 837846
