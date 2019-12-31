The "Cigars in Germany, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Summary
Cigars and Cigarillos in Germany, 2019 is an analytical report that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the German tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.
Cigars and Cigarillos has been increasing in popularity within the US over the past decade, with over a 9.7% rise in sales and also growth in consumption.
Production of cigars and cigarillos has more than doubled from 1990 to 2019, while chewing tobacco products has more than halved during the same period. Dannemann is the key German cigars and cigarillos market leader, accounting for more than half of the moist snuff market in 2019.
Scope
- Per capita consumption of cigars and cigarillos has fluctuated between 47.72 and 462.5 grams per year between 2008-2019
- Hungary was the biggest importer of cigars in 2019, accounting for 22.2% of volumes, while Spain was the largest export destination of chewing tobacco accounting for 22.1% of the volumes
Reasons to Buy
- Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market. Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning. The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market. This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes prime intelligence for marketers. Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Market Context
3. Market Size Structure
4. Market Structure
5. Retail Sales
6. Retail Distribution
7. Manufacturers Brands
8. Taxation Retail Prices
8.1. Taxation
8.2. Retail Prices
9. The Smoking Population
10. Operating Constraints
10.1. Advertising Restrictions
10.2. Health Warnings
10.3. Other Restrictions
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Philip Morris GmbH
11.2. Dannemann Cigarrenfabrik GmbH
11.3. Villiger Shne GmbH Co
11.4. British American Tobacco (Germany) GmbH
11.5. Arnold Andr GmbH Co KG
11.6. Reemtsma Cigarettenfabriken GmbH (Imperial Tobacco Group)
11.7. Agio Cigars GmbH
11.8. Scandinavian Tobacco Group Deutschland GmbH
12. Production Trade
12.1. Production
12.2. Imports
12.3. Exports
13. Prospects Forecasts
Companies Mentioned
- Dannemann/ Burger Group
- BAT Germany
- Villiger
- Philip Morris
- A Andre
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vepk3x
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191231005134/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900