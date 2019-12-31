The "Cigars in Germany, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

Cigars and Cigarillos in Germany, 2019 is an analytical report that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the German tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

Cigars and Cigarillos has been increasing in popularity within the US over the past decade, with over a 9.7% rise in sales and also growth in consumption.

Production of cigars and cigarillos has more than doubled from 1990 to 2019, while chewing tobacco products has more than halved during the same period. Dannemann is the key German cigars and cigarillos market leader, accounting for more than half of the moist snuff market in 2019.

Scope

Per capita consumption of cigars and cigarillos has fluctuated between 47.72 and 462.5 grams per year between 2008-2019

Hungary was the biggest importer of cigars in 2019, accounting for 22.2% of volumes, while Spain was the largest export destination of chewing tobacco accounting for 22.1% of the volumes

Reasons to Buy

Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market. Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning. The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market. This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes prime intelligence for marketers. Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Context

3. Market Size Structure

4. Market Structure

5. Retail Sales

6. Retail Distribution

7. Manufacturers Brands

8. Taxation Retail Prices

8.1. Taxation

8.2. Retail Prices

9. The Smoking Population

10. Operating Constraints

10.1. Advertising Restrictions

10.2. Health Warnings

10.3. Other Restrictions

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Philip Morris GmbH

11.2. Dannemann Cigarrenfabrik GmbH

11.3. Villiger Shne GmbH Co

11.4. British American Tobacco (Germany) GmbH

11.5. Arnold Andr GmbH Co KG

11.6. Reemtsma Cigarettenfabriken GmbH (Imperial Tobacco Group)

11.7. Agio Cigars GmbH

11.8. Scandinavian Tobacco Group Deutschland GmbH

12. Production Trade

12.1. Production

12.2. Imports

12.3. Exports

13. Prospects Forecasts

Companies Mentioned

Dannemann/ Burger Group

BAT Germany

Villiger

Philip Morris

A Andre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vepk3x

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191231005134/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900