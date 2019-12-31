BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Retirement of a Director

As indicated in the annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2018, and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R, the Directors of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc confirm that Mr Laurence Whitehead, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has retired from the Board with effect from the close of business on 31 December 2019.

Enquiries:

Mr K Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 31 December 2019