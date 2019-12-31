Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 31.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.12.2019 | 14:19
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, December 31

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Retirement of a Director

As indicated in the annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2018, and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R, the Directors of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc confirm that Mr Laurence Whitehead, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has retired from the Board with effect from the close of business on 31 December 2019.

Enquiries:

Mr K Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 31 December 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire