President Xi delivers 2020 New Year speech

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday delivered a New Year speech in Beijing to ring in 2020, pledging to achieve the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects in the "milestone" year.

"Let's seize the day and live it to the full," Xi said.

Here are some highlights:

On GDP

China's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to near 100 trillion yuan ($14.37 trillion) in 2019.

China's per capita gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to reach $10,000 in 2019.

On poverty relief

Around 340 poor counties across China will get rid of poverty and more than 10 million people will be lifted out of poverty by the end of 2019.

A victory will be secured in the battle against poverty in 2020.

All rural residents living below the current poverty line will be lifted out of poverty and poverty will be eliminated in all poor counties in 2020.

On cutting taxes, fees

China has cut over 2 trillion yuan (around $287 billion) of taxes and fees in 2019.

On diplomatic relations

China continues to embrace the world in 2019, and the number of countries China has established diplomatic relations with has reached 180.

On Hong Kong

Xi extended best wishes to Hong Kong and Hong Kong compatriots.

"The situation in Hong Kong has been everybody's concern over the past few months," said Xi.

"Without a harmonious and stable environment, how can there be a home where people can live and work happily!" Xi said. "We sincerely hope for the best for Hong Kong and Hong Kong compatriots."

A prosperous and stable Hong Kong is the aspiration of Hong Kong compatriots, as well as the expectation of the people of the motherland, he said.