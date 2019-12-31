Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE:YG3) will host an investor conference call and webcast, on January 7th, 2020 at 1pm Eastern Standard Time, featuring a live presentation by Yield Growth CEO and Co-Founder, Penny White.





Webcast: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10AM PST / 1PM EST



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/51082_PR_WEB_Webcast_MagicMushrooms.jpg

Yield Growth invites shareholders and potential investors to attend the webcast event where the company will provide an overview of what's ahead for 2020, including exciting opportunities in functional mushrooms and psychedelic research with the launch of Yield Growth subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs Inc. and its line of edible mushroom products.

Webcast Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Time: 10AM PST / 1PM EST

Register for free here: https://www.moneyworksmagazine.com/yield-growth-corp-investor-webcast-rsvp/

An April 2019 report by Mordor Intelligence states that the global functional food market is forecasted to reach US $34.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.04% between 2019 and 2024.

Although magic mushrooms remain illegal in most jurisdictions, a softening on regulatory stances may be in the works to allow potentially therapeutic compounds to help millions of people in dire need of alternatives to today's prescription drugs. Through its Flourish subsidiary, Yield Growth is quickly moving to the forefront of a trend that could disrupt the $4.2 trillion wellness market.

According to their website, the John Hopkins Centre for Psychedelic & Consciousness Research is focusing on how psychedelics affect behavior, mood, cognition, brain function, and biological markers of health. Through studies, scientists are investigating the effectiveness of psilocybin as a new therapy for a myriad of ailments including opioid addiction, Alzheimer's disease, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, anorexia nervosa and alcohol use in people with major depression.

The researchers hope to create precision medicine treatments tailored to the specific needs of individual patients.

According to the Psychedelic Science Review, the global market for conventional antidepressants alone was valued at $13.7 billion in 2016, and is projected to grow to $15.9 billion by 2023. A study conducted by the Beckley/Imperial Research Programme has provided clinical evidence for the efficacy of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy to treat depression, even in cases where all other treatments have failed.

Flourish Mushroom Labs has filed a patent to protect the invention that compounds in magic mushrooms can result in weight loss by reducing food cravings, counteracting compulsive overeating, and aiding in improving quality of diet by altering food choices. The pending patent covers the use of microdose administration of psilocin/psilocybin to have the additional weight loss effect of increasing metabolism, which, combined with a decrease in food cravings or compulsive overeating, or altering food choices to less calorie dense foods, could result in substantial and beneficial weight loss and treatment of illnesses associated with obesity.

Obesity has reached epidemic proportions. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that nearly 72% of Americans aged over 20 are either overweight or obese (>35%). Marketdata Enterprises estimates the U.S. weight-loss market to have grown from about $60 billion in 2017 to $72 billion in 2019.

###

About Flourish Mushroom Labs Inc.

Created and incubated by the team at The Yield Growth Corp., Flourish Mushroom Labs aims to be a leader in the fast growing functional foods market-and improve life by offering high-quality mushroom-infused products. Flourish Mushroom Labs is also conducting research into potentially therapeutic benefits of compounds found in psychedelic mushrooms. Flourish Mushroom Labs is a majority owned subsidiary of The Yield Growth Corp.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is developing cannabis and edible mushroom products and conducting research into uses, methods and products that improve life, in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the cannabis wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers and Aritzia. Its all natural hemp skincare brand, Urban Juve, has signed agreements for distribution in Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands are launching a THC/CBD line of topical and edible products in Oregon this month and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California in 2020. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It has filed 13 patents to protect its extraction method and other intellectual property. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny White, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. The laws around cultivating, selling and using psychedelic mushrooms would need to change in most jurisdictions in order for the use of psychedelic products to be legal and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, Flourish Mushroom Labs, Jack n Jane and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51082