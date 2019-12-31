Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2019) - SchollyMe, a social platform for athletes to showcase their ability, will sponsor the Real Run Winter Classic 2020. The event will be held at Bishop Montgomery High on January 3rd and 4th. Other sponsors include Nike, 7/11, Uptime Energy Drink, Direct Solar of America; a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) and recent partner of SchollyME, and more. The main games will air on ESPN, providing network coverage and opportunities for name recognition of the sponsor partners.





REALRUN Winter Classic 2020 January 3rd to 4th



Come join us to watch some of the best up and coming basketball stars in the US compete. There will be 18 teams with nationally ranked players competing to take home the Real Run Winter Classic Championship 2020!



Welcome Letter REALRUN Winter Classic 2020



"Real Run basketball league was born out of a passion for inspiring young athletes, bringing the community together and showcasing extraordinary talent. On January 4, 2020 at Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, California 18 teams with nationally ranked players will compete. At 9:00 a.m., #1 ranked Evan Mobley will kick off the Winter Classic with Rancho Christian vs. Santa Clarita Christian. We'll host #11 Josh Christopher and #19 Dior Johnson - Mayfair, alongside nationally ranked Skyy Clark - Heritage Christian, Isaiah Johnson, All CIF - Bishop Montgomery, Payton Watson - Long Beach Poly, Jayden Hardy - Coronado and many more top athletes from the west coast.

Real Run Winter Classic kicks off 2020 by showcasing top talent from the west coast. We anticipate 1,700 in attendance supporting our athletes along with university coaches and media. The games will be viewed by thousands of followers on the SchollyME App and YouTube. We believe this will be a great opportunity for your company to partner with talented young athletes as well as future young NBA stars." - From Real Run Letter to Sponsors, from De'Anthony Langston Founder / President of Real Run.

"This is a great opportunity for the athletes and those involved with Real Run. It provides a platform for them to showcase their talents and become a part of a community of people trying to better themselves and the community. We are very excited to be involved with Real Run and being able to bring in great partners such as Direct Solar of America to continue growing the platform," states Melvin Nunnery Founder of SchollyME.

How Big Do You Dream? - (A SchollyME Video)





About SchollyME

SchollyME is hip for Scholarship Me and born out of the need to allow athletes to be discovered by coaches all over the country in one click. Each year there are 7.6 million high school athletes playing sports and only 142,000 athletic scholarships available. On SchollyME, athletes can use the app much like other social networks. The difference is athletes can upload full game film, official transcripts and receive a talent evaluation from current athletes for college coaches.

