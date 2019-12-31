Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.: Deep Green Waste & Recycling Announces Plans To File Form S-1

First Step to Becoming an SEC Reporting Company and Up-Listing to OTCQB

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2019 / Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGWR) announced today that the Company will be filing a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register the Company's common stock under the Securities Act of 1933 as the first step to becoming an SEC reporting company and up-listing to the OTCQB.

The Company's voluntary filing of Form S-1 will be the first step to becoming subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Act) which includes annual, quarterly and current report filings. Subsequent thereto, the Company intends to move forward with an application to OTC Markets to uplist to the OTCQB market tier.

"The filing of Form S-1 is the first step of our plan to become a transparent fully reporting SEC Issuer filing timely reports with the SEC," said Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling. "We will be pursuing a series of acquisitions in the waste and recycling management arena with the expectation of delivering innovative waste and recycle management services for our customers and financial results for our shareholders".

Form S-1 is a registration statement used by companies to register their securities with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the "registration statement by the Securities Act of 1933". The S-1 contains the basic business and financial information on an issuer with respect to a specific securities offering. Investors may use the prospectus to consider the merits of an offering and make educated investment decisions. A prospectus is one of the main documents used by an investor to research a company.

The OTCQB market contains a one penny ($0.01) bid price requirement "intended to remove companies that are most likely to be the subject of dilutive stock fraud schemes and promotions". Each company verifies that their company information is current, including information about a company's reporting status, company profile, information on management and boards, major shareholders, law firms, transfer agents, and investor relations firms. Investor confidence improves when there is more information about a company's ownership structure, professional advisors and service providers.

ABOUT DEEP GREEN WASTE & RECYCLING, INC.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. is reestablishing itself as an innovative waste and recycling company that helps its customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help reduce, re-purpose and recycle waste.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Lloyd Spencer



Lloyd Spencer

President and CEO

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

13110 NE 177th Place, #293

Woodinville, WA 98072

Phone: (833) 304-7336 / (833) 30-GREEN

Email: investor@deepgreenwaste.com

SOURCE: Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

