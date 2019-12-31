Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 16:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.1268 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10115885 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 38183 EQS News ID: 945529 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 10:44 ET (15:44 GMT)