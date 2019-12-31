Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2019 / 16:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 351.2262 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 167294 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 38131 EQS News ID: 945425 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 10:53 ET (15:53 GMT)