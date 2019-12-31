Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2019) - The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (OTCQB: WDRFF) (TSXV: WNDR) ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission has issued a cease trade order against the Company as a result of the Company's failure to file the Company's annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and associated officer certificates for the year ended June 30, 2019 (the "Required Annual Filings") and the interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and associated officer certificates for the period ended September 30, 2019 (the "Required Interim Filings"), in accordance with the timelines set forth in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. As a result, trading in the Company's securities has been halted on the TSX Venture Exchange.

On October 29, 2019, Wonderfilm announced a delay in filing its Required Annual Filings due to the resignation of the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, due to the delay of the Required Annual Filings, the Company's Required Interim Filings have also been delayed.

The Company continues to work with its auditors toward completing the Required Annual Filings in a timely manner and anticipates filing the Required Annual Filings and the Required Interim Filings by January 17, 2020. Revocation of the cease trade order is expected to occur within a few of days following the filing of the Required Annual Filings and Required Interim Filings.

About Wonderfilm Media Corporation

Wonderfilm (OTCQB: WDRFF) (TSXV: WNDR) is a leading entertainment company with production offices in Los Angeles and corporate offices in Vancouver. The Company's core business is producing market-driven independent feature films and quality television series for multi-platform global exploitation. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions is held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm's length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Wonderfilm.com.

