Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2019) - Sienna Resources (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) wishes to announce that it has amended the option date of an exploration and option agreement (the "Agreement") with Eurasian Minerals Sweden AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of EMX Royalty Corp., originally announced on December 4, 2017, on the Slättberg Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project in Sweden. The option date has been extended to June 30, 2020. Under the new agreement Sienna will expend at least 250,000 CAD in exploration expenditures within this new option period. All other terms of the Agreement remain the same.

If you would like to be added to Sienna's email list please email info@siennaresources.com for information or join our twitter account at @SiennaResources.

Contact Information

Tel: 1.604.646.6900

Fax: 1.604.689.1733

www.siennaresources.com

info@siennaresources.com

"Jason Gigliotti"President, DirectorSienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51126