New Destiny Mining Corp.: Drill Results Received for Treasure Mountain Project, Tulameen BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2019 / New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV:NED), (the "Company" or "NED") has received results for drilling conducted this past season at its Treasure Mountain Silver Property, located near Tulameen, B.C.

Analytical results were received for drilling completed at the Lucky Todd copper-gold prospect this past season. Four diamond drill holes (102 metres) were completed that intersected granodiorite mineralized with quartz veinlets containing chalcopyrite. Analytical results show elevated copper and molybdenum values locally. Copper values ranged up to 833 ppm Cu and molybdenum ranged to 88.3 ppm Mo. For other metals of interest, gold ranged up to 0.08 ppm Au and silver ranged to 1.59 ppm Ag. The results are provided in the table below.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

ppm Ag

ppm Cu

ppm Mo

ppm TN19-01 3.51 4.51 1.00 0.01 0.07 70.2 1.39 TN19-01 4.51 4.95 0.44 0.05 1.59 833.0 25.8 TN19-01 4.95 5.66 0.71 0.01 0.31 288.0 5.18 TN19-01 5.66 6.66 1.00 <0.01 0.17 126.0 6.11 TN19-01 9.00 9.50 0.50 <0.01 0.20 88.1 61.5 TN19-01 12.06 12.74 0.68 0.08 0.34 48.2 20.5 TN19-02 20.55 21.67 1.12 0.01 0.23 140.5 22.1 TN19-02 21.67 22.10 0.43 0.01 0.20 102.5 38.9 TN19-02 22.10 22.59 0.49 0.04 0.24 129.5 5.95 TN19-03 3.66 6.36 2.70 0.01 0.05 46.5 75.5 TN19-03 6.73 7.39 0.66 <0.01 0.14 119.0 13.8 TN19-03 7.93 8.90 0.97 0.01 0.08 86.6 88.3 TN19-03 15.24 16.76 1.52 0.02 0.25 119.5 70.6 TN19-03 22.78 23.36 0.58 <0.01 0.12 22.0 11.95 TN19-04 10.59 11.78 1.19 0.04 0.40 116.0 31.1 TN19-04 11.78 13.54 1.76 <0.01 0.12 128.5 2.31 TN19-04 14.15 15.34 1.19 0.01 0.56 78.6 3.04 TN19-04 15.34 16.33 0.99 <0.01 0.05 34.8 1.06





Photo of drill core from Superior/Lucky Todd showing granodiorite hosting a quartz veinlet (white) mineralized with chalcopyrite grains (note: pink mineral is potassium feldspar).

Also, one additional sample was collected from a small historic adit exposed in Railroad Creek, thought to be the location of the Lucky Todd / Superior Minfile occurrence. The analytical results were slightly elevated in copper (1240 ppm Cu).

Results previously reported for trenching at the Superior/Lucky Todd include elevated values for gold (up to 1.96 ppm Au), copper (up to 250 ppm Cu), and molybdenum (up to 156.5 ppm Mo) over widths varying between 0.2 and 0.8 metres, and one channel sample of 10 metres that contains 0.15 ppm gold. One grab sample returned values of 3.99 ppm gold (= grams per tonne), 96.8 ppm silver, 3560 ppm (0.36%) copper and 45.1 ppm molybdenum. Also, channel sample results from the nearby Railroad copper-silver prospect include 116.0 ppm silver and 0.64% copper over a 4.2 metre width, including 264 ppm silver and 1.06% copper over 1.7 metres.

The Superior/Lucky Todd and Railroad mineralization is interpreted as porphyry-style, copper molybdenum +/- gold-silver and related peripheral veins. Additional exploration work is required to vector in on the center of the mineralized system.

An untested area of the property is the Jim Kelly Creek claims where a grab sample taken in 2018 returned a result of 11.3 grams per tonne gold. This appears to be an orogenic gold vein type mineral system.

The Company's Treasure Mountain Silver Property consists of 43 mineral claims covering 10,918 hectares that are under option from Ximen Mining Corp. The claims cover eight mineral occurrences including silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper, and numerous historic mine adits and trenches. The claims adjoin Nicola Mining Inc.'s Treasure Mountain Property (site of the historic Treasure Mountain Silver-Lead-Zinc or Huldra Silver mine). For more information, refer to the Company's 2017 Technical Report on the Treasure Mountain Silver property.

Geochemical analyses were performed by ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, BC., which is an independent and accredited commercial laboratory. Analyses for gold were done by fire assay with AA finish on 50 gram subsamples. Analyses for copper and other elements was by four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Over-limit results for silver were re-analyzed by HF-HNO3-HClO4 digestion with HCl leach, with an ICP-AES or AAS finish. Over-limit results for copper were analysed total copper by four acid digestion and ICP or AAS finish. Field quality control samples were not included with the sample batch due to the limited number of samples.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and consultant from New Destiny Mining Corp, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

