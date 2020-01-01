AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jan-2020 / 08:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD DEALING DATE: 31/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 67.802 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 94900 CODE: TPHU ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 38288 EQS News ID: 945751 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 01, 2020 02:18 ET (07:18 GMT)