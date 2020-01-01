The "Automotive Fuse Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Fuse market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%.

Blade, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10 Billion by the year 2025, Blade will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$290.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$251.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Blade will reach a market size of US$481.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

AEM Components, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

ETA Circuit Breakers

Fuzetec Technology Co., Ltd.

Littelfuse, Inc.

Mersen Corporate Services SAS

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Optifuse

Pacific Engineering Corporation

Schurter AG

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Fuse: An Overview

Automotive Fuse Market in Developed Regions: An Insight

Asia-Pacific to Lead Automotive Fuse Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Fuse Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Increased Demand for Commercial and Passenger Vehicles Propels the Market

Rise in Applications of High-Voltage Architecture Fuels Demand for Automotive Fuses Market

Enhanced Battery Capacity to Push High Voltage Fuse Market

Unorganized Aftermarket Sector Pose a Challenge

Launch of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Provide Market Opportunities

Restricted Advances in Low Voltage Fuses Stalls Market Growth

Vehicle Comfort and Safety Advancements in Mid-Tier Vehicles Drives the Market

Rise in Sales of Premium Vehicles Offer Excellent Growth Opportunities

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Fuse: An Introduction

Types of Automotive Fuses

Fuse Characteristics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts Figures

US Automotive Fuse Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts Figures

European Automotive Fuse Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

