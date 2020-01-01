The "Automotive Filters (OEM) Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Filters (OEM) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$950.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%.

Oil, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$939.8 Million by the year 2025, Oil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$33.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$27.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Oil will reach a market size of US$35.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$269.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

A.L.Filter (A. L. Group)

ACDelco

ADR Group

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

APC Filtration Inc.

Dale Filter Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Donaldson Co., Inc.

Fildex Filters Canada

Filtran LLC

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE Co. KG

Hengst SE

K&N Engineering, Inc.

Lucas TVS Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Mann+Hummel GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sogefi SpA

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Valeo SA

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Filters: A Prelude

Cabin Filters: Leading the Market, by Filter Type

BEV Filters to Witness Fastest Growth, by Electric Hybrid Vehicle Type

Asia-Pacific: Leading the OEM Automotive Filters Market

Automotive Air Filter Market: An Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Filters (OEM) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025

Global Engine Air Filter Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Automotive Oil Filter Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Hydraulic Filter Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Particulate Filters Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Asia-Pacific Compressed Air Filters Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Stringent Emission Norms Drives the Market Growth

Increase in Sales of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) Hampers the Market

Rise in New Vehicle Population Bodes Well for the Market

Improvements in Filter Technology Provides New Opportunities

Health Benefits Associated with Auto Filters Provides a Major Boost to the Market

Requirement for Superior Fuel Efficiency Propels Market for Auto Filters

Counterfeit Products: A Key Issue in Asia-Pacific Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Filters: A Definition

Types of Automotive Filters

Automotive Emission Standards: An Insider

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts Figures

US Automotive Filters Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts Figures

European Automotive Filters Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

