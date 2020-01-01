The "Automotive Films Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automotive Films market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%.
Tinting Films, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Tinting Films will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$68.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$56.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Tinting Films will reach a market size of US$150.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$572.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- 3M Company
- ADS Window Films Ltd.
- Aegis Films
- Allpro Window Films Inc.
- Arlon Graphics, LLC.
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Beijing Kangde Xin Composite Material Co., Ltd.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Ergis Group
- FOLIATEC Bohm GmbH Co. Vertriebs KG
- Garware Polyester Ltd.
- Geoshield Window Film
- Global Window Films
- Hexis S.A.
- Johnson Window Films, Inc.
- Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd.
- Lintec Corporation
- Madico, Inc.
- Maxpro Window Films
- Nexfil Co, Ltd.
- Prestige Film Technologies Inc.
- RENOLIT SE
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
- XPEL Technologies Corp
- Zeofilms
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automotive Films: An Overview
- Window Films Segment to be the Largest Segment, by Film Type
- Light Commercial Vehicles to Witness Fastest Growth
- Passenger Cars: Dominating the Market
- North America: Largest Regional Market for Automotive Films
- Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market
- Automotive Wrap Films: An Insight
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Automotive Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025
- Global Automotive Paint Protection Films Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Automotive Wrap Film Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
- Escalated Demand for Solar Protection Films to Propel the Market for Automotive Films
- Market for Automotive Wrap Film Advertisements Gains Momentum
- Rise in Automotive Production Globally Drives the Market for Auto Films
- Environmental Benefits Combined with Increased Safety Concerns to Drive the Market Forward
- Regulations related to Visible Light Transmission (VLT) and Stringent Government Laws Stalls the Market Growth
- Market on a Consolidation Spree
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Automotive Films: An Introduction
- Uses
- Primary Properties
- Regulations for Automotive Use
- Certification and Standards
- Types of Auto Window Tinting
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts Figures
- US Automotive Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts Figures
- European Automotive Films Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
