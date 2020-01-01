The "Automotive Films Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Films market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%.

Tinting Films, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Tinting Films will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$68.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$56.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Tinting Films will reach a market size of US$150.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$572.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

3M Company

ADS Window Films Ltd.

Aegis Films

Allpro Window Films Inc.

Arlon Graphics, LLC.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Beijing Kangde Xin Composite Material Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Ergis Group

FOLIATEC Bohm GmbH Co. Vertriebs KG

Garware Polyester Ltd.

Geoshield Window Film

Global Window Films

Hexis S.A.

Johnson Window Films, Inc.

Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd.

Lintec Corporation

Madico, Inc.

Maxpro Window Films

Nexfil Co, Ltd.

Prestige Film Technologies Inc.

RENOLIT SE

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

XPEL Technologies Corp

Zeofilms

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Films: An Overview

Window Films Segment to be the Largest Segment, by Film Type

Light Commercial Vehicles to Witness Fastest Growth

Passenger Cars: Dominating the Market

North America: Largest Regional Market for Automotive Films

Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market

Automotive Wrap Films: An Insight

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025

Global Automotive Paint Protection Films Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Automotive Wrap Film Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Escalated Demand for Solar Protection Films to Propel the Market for Automotive Films

Market for Automotive Wrap Film Advertisements Gains Momentum

Rise in Automotive Production Globally Drives the Market for Auto Films

Environmental Benefits Combined with Increased Safety Concerns to Drive the Market Forward

Regulations related to Visible Light Transmission (VLT) and Stringent Government Laws Stalls the Market Growth

Market on a Consolidation Spree

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Films: An Introduction

Uses

Primary Properties

Regulations for Automotive Use

Certification and Standards

Types of Auto Window Tinting

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts Figures

US Automotive Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts Figures

European Automotive Films Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ll66iw

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200101005039/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900