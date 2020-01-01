The "Automotive Fabric Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automotive Fabric market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.3%.
Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.1 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$293.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$232.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Passenger Cars will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Acme Mills
- Adient PLC
- BMD Private Limited
- Borgers SE Co. KGaA
- Chori Co., Ltd.
- Cmi Enterprises Inc.
- Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA
- Heathcoat Fabrics Limited
- Lear Corporation
- Martur Automotive Seating Systems
- Moriden America Inc.
- Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.
- Seiren Co., Ltd.
- SRF Ltd.
- Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.
- Takata Corporation
- Tb Kawashima Co., Ltd.
- Tenowo GmbH
- Toyota Boshoku Corporation
- Trevira GmbH
- Uniroyal Engineered Products LLC.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automotive Fabric: An Insight
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Automotive Fabric Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025
- Global Automotive Coated Fabrics Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
- Increasing Demand for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles: A Major Growth Driver
- Global Automobile Production: Breakdown in Million of Units for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
- Global Light Weight Vehicle Production: Breakdown in Units by Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Rising Safety Measures in Automotive Industry Drives Demand for Seat Belts and Airbags, Resulting in Automotive Fabric Market Growth
- Traffic-Related Deaths in the US for the Years 2010 through 2018
- Global Average Road Fatalities per 100,000 People for Select Countries
- Global Seat Belts Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Airbags to Emerge as the Fastest Growing End-Use Application in Automotive Fabric Market
- Global Automotive Airbag Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Floor Coverings Account for Major Share in Automotive Fabrics market
- Automotive Flooring Market in the US: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Need for Weight Reduction Amidst Stringent CO2 Emission Regulations in Automotive Industry Propels Demand for Lightweight Fabrics
- Automotive Fabric: Innovations and Technological Developments
- Product Overview
- Automotive Fabric: An Introduction
- Automotive Fabric by Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts Figures
- US Automotive Fabric Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts Figures
- European Automotive Fabric Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qd7c7h
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200101005040/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900