The "Automotive Fabric Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Fabric market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.3%.

Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.1 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$293.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$232.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Passenger Cars will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Automotive Fabric: An Insight

Increasing Demand for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles: A Major Growth Driver

Global Automobile Production: Breakdown in Million of Units for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Global Light Weight Vehicle Production: Breakdown in Units by Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Safety Measures in Automotive Industry Drives Demand for Seat Belts and Airbags, Resulting in Automotive Fabric Market Growth

Traffic-Related Deaths in the US for the Years 2010 through 2018

Global Average Road Fatalities per 100,000 People for Select Countries

Global Seat Belts Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Airbags to Emerge as the Fastest Growing End-Use Application in Automotive Fabric Market

Global Automotive Airbag Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Floor Coverings Account for Major Share in Automotive Fabrics market

Automotive Flooring Market in the US: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Need for Weight Reduction Amidst Stringent CO2 Emission Regulations in Automotive Industry Propels Demand for Lightweight Fabrics

Automotive Fabric: Innovations and Technological Developments

Product Overview

Automotive Fabric: An Introduction

Automotive Fabric by Applications

