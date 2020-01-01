The "Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automotive Engine Encapsulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%.
Engine Mounted, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Engine Mounted will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$69.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$60.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Engine Mounted will reach a market size of US$107.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$524.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- 3M Company
- Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
- Autoneum Holding Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Carcoustics Shared Services GmbH
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- Continental AG
- ElringKlinger AG
- Evonik Industries AG
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- Greiner Foam International GmbH
- Hennecke GmbH
- Polytec GmbH
- Roechling Se Co. KG
- SA Automotive
- Ugn Inc.
- Uniproducts (India) Ltd.
- Woco Industrietechnik GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automotive Engine Encapsulation: An Overview
- Carbon Fiber: The Largest Market by Material Type
- Body Mounted Encapsulation to Witness Fastest Growth
- Asia-Pacific: A Dominant Force
- Environmental Impact of Automotive Industry: An Insight
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Automotive Engine Encapsulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
- Need to Reduce CO2 Emissions and Engine Noise Propels the Market Growth
- Escalating Demand for Energy-Saving and Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Offer Market Opportunity
- Rising Demand for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles: A Key Constraint
- Rising Pollution Levels, combined with Strict Emission Norms by Various Governments Drives the Market for Engine Encapsulation
- Federal Vehicle Standards: An Overview
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Automotive Engine Encapsulation: An Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts Figures
- US Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts Figures
- European Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
