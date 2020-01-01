The "Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Engine Encapsulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%.

Engine Mounted, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Engine Mounted will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$69.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$60.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Engine Mounted will reach a market size of US$107.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$524.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

3M Company

Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH

Autoneum Holding Ltd.

BASF SE

Carcoustics Shared Services GmbH

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Continental AG

ElringKlinger AG

Evonik Industries AG

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Greiner Foam International GmbH

Hennecke GmbH

Polytec GmbH

Roechling Se Co. KG

SA Automotive

Ugn Inc.

Uniproducts (India) Ltd.

Woco Industrietechnik GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Engine Encapsulation: An Overview

Carbon Fiber: The Largest Market by Material Type

Body Mounted Encapsulation to Witness Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific: A Dominant Force

Environmental Impact of Automotive Industry: An Insight

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Need to Reduce CO2 Emissions and Engine Noise Propels the Market Growth

Escalating Demand for Energy-Saving and Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Offer Market Opportunity

Rising Demand for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles: A Key Constraint

Rising Pollution Levels, combined with Strict Emission Norms by Various Governments Drives the Market for Engine Encapsulation

Federal Vehicle Standards: An Overview

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Engine Encapsulation: An Introduction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts Figures

US Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts Figures

European Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

