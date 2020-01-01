The "Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.7%.

Logistics Transportation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$911.3 Million by the year 2025, Logistics Transportation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$40.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$34.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Logistics Transportation will reach a market size of US$35.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$328.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

Actiw Oy

Ancra Systems B.V.

Asbreuk Service B.V.

Atls Ltd.

Beumer Group GmbH Co. KG

C&D Skilled Robotics, Inc.

Cargo Floor B.V.

Gebhardt Fordertechnik GmbH

Haver Boecker Ohg

Joloda International Ltd

Maschinenfabrik Mollers GmbH

Secon Components S.L.

Vdl Systems BV

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS): Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Significant Time and Cost Savings and Enhanced Safety with Automated Truck Loading Unloading System: Major Growth Driving Factors

Rising Labor Costs and Subsequent Focus on Automation Fuels Growth in ATLS Market

ATL Systems Help in Optimizing the Supply Chain

Rapid Growth in Demand for Warehouse Space Globally: An Opportunity for ATLS Market

Demand for Warehouse Space (In Square Feet) in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Market Fuels Demand for Warehouse Space, Augurs Well for ATLS Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Automated Truck Loading System for Automotive Industry: Enabling Automation and Mechanization of Logistics Process

Automation of Warehouse and Logistics Operations: Positive Outlook for ATLS Market

Growing Role of AGVs in Automatic Truck Loading and Unloading Applications

Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019

Automated Trucking Loading System in Food and Beverage Industry: An Overview

Global Packaged Food Market Size in Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Robotic Truck Loading: Poised to be the Future of Shipping Dock Automation

Robots Set to Transform Operations of Warehouse Docks

Roller Floor Systems: Enabling Reduction in Loading Unloading Times

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts Figures

US Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts Figures

European Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kn73we

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200101005045/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900