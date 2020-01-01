Allied Wallet China, an Asia-based division of Allied Wallet providing online payment processing, and Founder Andy Khawaja will introduce new technology in 2020 to create even more frictionless payment solutions.

Andy Khawaja led one of the top "10 Most Admired Technology Companies" in 2019, and his company, Allied Wallet China, has been recognized across the world for their contributions to payment technology.

Allied Wallet China is not only leading the industry with features, functionality, and connectivity, they lead in innovation.

Allied Wallet China recently announced their plan to implement blockchain technology into their digital payment solutions, and this is just one way they plan to eliminate friction in payments.

"We're innovating to create a smoother, faster payment processing system. We're working towards more instant processes, eliminating wait times and fees that are standard in the industry," Andy Khawaja said, "…we want to give business owners and consumers access to safer, quicker, simpler, payment services worldwide."

Allied Wallet China and Andy Khawaja were featured this year by The CEO Magazine and recognized for just a few of their countless awards that they have received over the years. In the article, Founder Andy Khawaja was interviewed and asked what his plans were for Allied Wallet.

Andy Khawaja told The CEO Magazine, "We can't exactly say at this point, but the world will be impressed and will soon be seeing new online shopping experiences. The future holds big things for Allied Wallet, but beyond that, Allied Wallet holds big things for the future."

Allied Wallet China plans to unveil new features and functionality in Summer 2020.

About Allied Wallet China:

Allied Wallet Asia continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet China provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/

