The Automated Test Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$956.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.3%.

Industrial PCs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial PCs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$35.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Industrial PCs will reach a market size of US$108.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$264.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

Advantest Corporation

Aeroflex USA, Inc.

Astronics Corporation

Chroma ATE, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Roos Instruments, Inc.

SPEA SpA

STAr Technologies, Inc.

Xcerra Corporation

Global Automated Test Equipment Market Witnessing Significant Growth

Telecommunication and Automotive Sectors Display Positive Influence on the Automated Test Equipment Market

Consumer Electronics Sector Driving Growth in ATE Market

Adoption of Wireless Technologies in Automotive Industry A Major Trend

Semiconductor ATE Driven by Demand from Consumer, Computing, and Communication Markets

Demand for Mobile Automated Solutions Driving Growth in Automated Test Equipment Market

Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices Key to Growth in ATE Market

High Demand for Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment

Increasing Adoption of System-on-Chip to Drive the Market Growth

Defense A Key End-Use Industry Playing Major Role

Teradyne Releases UltraSerial60G to Expand UltraFLEX Platform Capabilities

Unigraf Introduces UCD-240 USB-C Test Automation Tool

QIAGEN and DiaSorin Launch QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus Technology

Teradyne Acquires Lemsys

NI Partners Spirent to Develop Test Systems for 5G New Radio (NR) Devices

