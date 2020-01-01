The "Automated Passenger Information System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automated Passenger Information System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.6%.

Passenger Information Display Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.3 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Information Display Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$521.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$669.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Passenger Information Display Systems will reach a market size of US$599.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

