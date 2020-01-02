CRH PLC Announces CRH Chairman Transition and Board Retirement

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / CRH plc is pleased to confirm that, as announced on 26 September 2019, Mr. Richie Boucher became Chairman of the CRH Board on 1 January 2020, succeeding Mr. N. Hartery who stepped down from the Board on 31 December 2019*.



Commenting, Mr. Boucher said: "I would like to thank Nicky for his excellent stewardship of the CRH Board during his tenure as Chairman and for his commitment to CRH as a non-executive Director since 2004, during which time he also held the roles of Senior Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Chairman. I and my Board colleagues wish him well in the future."

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Tom Holmes Head of Investor Relations

* Following his retirement, Mr. Hartery will receive his outstanding Director fees for the period to 31 December 2019.

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.78,000 people at c.3,100 operating locations in 31 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

