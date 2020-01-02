King Arthur: P&F CEO Meets with CEZA Officials

CAGAYAN, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / CEZA Investment Promotion Team Welcome the Arthur's Kingdom Project to Cagayan



Mr. Herald Black, CEO of the European-backed P&F AP Management Co., Ltd, made a special trip from Manila to the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) in Cagayan Province on December 13, 2019. During the trip, Mr. Black met with local officials and was afforded the opportunity to speak in-depth about investment in CEZA and establish a friendly relationship with the local government in Cagayan Provence.











Arthur's Kingdom Introduced to CEZA Officials

Engr. Avelino T. Natividad, who is in charge of the investment promotion for CEZA, first introduced the geographical location to Mr. Black, and then explained the resource advantages, development planning, and achievements of CEZA to date. This also included a thorough explanation of the policies that support investments in CEZA. Herald Black shared with Mr. Natividad about the investment plans of the "Arthur's Kingdom Project" in regards to real estate, hotels, entertainment, business, and offices, in addition to the other related industries. Furthermore, he was able to express in detail the deep integration of a digital financial DSO (Digital Security Offering) with entertainment and the real economy, along with how it creates a digital operating model for the industrial economy.

Mr. Natividad gave his assurances that he would give great importance to P&F investment and would actively provide support for the project through their policies. He is looking forward to the early implementation of the investment plan."CEZA is happy to welcome P&F AP Management's investment in our community, and I would say that the investment direction of P&F and CEZA's industrial plans are highly integrated. The entire team at CEZA, along with myself, feel that the cooperation between the two parties will surely be mutually beneficial.", said the Head of Investment Promotion for CEZA, Engr. Avelino T. Natividad.British Charles Reuben Foundation and Dutch Arthur International Entertainment Co., Ltd, are join investors in P&F AP Management Co., Ltd, which will launch Arthur's Kingdom in the Philippines. The goal is to enter the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) in Cagayan Province, through the deep integration of digital finance with a DSO (Digital Security Offering) and entertainment. The real economy is deeply integrated to create a digital operating model of the local industrial economy.

