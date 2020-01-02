ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL RECEIVES SUPPLIER EXCELLENCE AWARD FROM TSMC

Almere, The Netherlands

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) has received TSMC's "Excellent Performance Award", one of seven equipment suppliers to win this recognition in 2019. The award was presented to ASM by Mr. J.K. Wang, Senior Vice President Advanced Fab Operations, at the TSMC Supply Chain Management Forum on Dec 5, 2019, in Taiwan.

The award was received by ASM in recognition of its technology collaboration with TSMC. During the presentation, TSMC explained three points that contributed to the award to ASM.

1) Outstanding development support.

2) Continuous efforts in productivity improvement.

3) Excellent delivery support on production ramp.

"On behalf of ASM and all of our employees, I thank TSMC for their recognition through this esteemed award," said Chuck del Prado, CEO and President of ASM International. "Our partnership with TSMC is of strategic importance to ASM. We continuously focus on advancing our leading edge technology, including ALD and Epitaxy products and processes in support of our technology collaborations with TSMC."

TSMC is the world's largest dedicated IC foundry. TSMC holds the Supply Chain Management forum annually to show appreciation for the support and contributions of their suppliers and to recognize outstanding equipment and materials suppliers.

