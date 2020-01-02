2 January 2020

RIGHTMOVE PLC

CLOSED PERIOD SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced an irrevocable, non-discretionary programme to purchase shares on its own behalf, for cancellation, during its closed period. The programme commences from the start of business on 2 January 2020 until the close of business on 27 February 2020.

Any acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with both the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules which requires the maximum price paid to be limited to no more than 105 per cent of the average middle market closing price of the Company's shares for the 5 dealing days preceding the date of purchase. The Company confirms that it currently has no unpublished price sensitive information.

The maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the buy-back programme is £25,000,000 and the maximum number of shares that will be purchased is 3,846,153, for the purpose of shareholder returns.

Contact details:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

01908 712058