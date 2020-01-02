Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Related Party Transaction 02-Jan-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 January 2020 THIS ANNOUCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION Urban Exposure Plc ("Urban Exposure" or the "Company") Related Party Transaction The Company announces that it will pay GBP400,000 to Jones Lang LaSalle Corporate Finance Limited ("JLL") in respect of a historic introduction arrangement. In 2016, an agreement was entered into between JLL and the entities which conducted the Urban Exposure business prior to the Company's launch in 2018 (the "Legacy UE Companies") pursuant to which JLL agreed to introduce the Legacy UE Companies to potential funding partners in return for introduction fees should any funding be provided to the Legacy UE Companies or their related parties (the "JLL Agreement"). Following the Company's launch and its acquisition of the Urban Exposure business, the UE Legacy Companies ceased operations and are now in the process of being wound down. In July 2018, subsidiaries of the Company entered into a joint venture with KKR for the financing of mainstream housing developments throughout the UK with an initial size of GBP165 million. Following announcement of this joint venture, JLL claimed against the UE Legacy Companies for the payment of introduction fees under the JLL Agreement. JLL has agreed to settle its claim for GBP400,000, which the Company has agreed to pay to draw the matter to a close. Although the Company is not a party to the JLL Agreement, the Board believes that the benefit to the Company of concluding this matter and not being drawn into any contentious proceedings justifies payment by the Company of the settlement amount. The cost of the GBP400k should be seen in the context of the KKR joint venture, which will generate material earnings over the five-year life of the venture. As the Legacy UE Companies are entities ultimately controlled by two of the executive directors (and their families), Randeesh Sandhu and Ravi Takhar, the payment of the settlement amount is deemed to be a related party transaction for the purposes of AIM Rule 13. Non-executive chairman William McKee also holds a small stake in one of the Legacy UE Companies and therefore is not being treated as independent in relation to AIM Rule 13. The independent directors of the Company, being the directors other than Randeesh Sandhu, Ravi Takhar and William McKee, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, Liberum Capital Limited, consider that payment of the settlement amount is fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned. Ends. Enquiries: Urban Exposure Plc +44 (0) 207 408 0022 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Sam Dobbyn, CFO Jefferies International Limited (Financial +44 (0) 20 7548 4576 Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) Rishi Bhuchar Ed Matthews James Thomlinson Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser +44 (0) 20 3100 2222 and Joint Corporate Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin MHP Communications (Financial Public +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras - END - ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 38317 EQS News ID: 945817 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)