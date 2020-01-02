New EnChroma Lx Series Offers Four Lens Options to Provide Consistent Tint Density, Superior Glare Reduction and Enhanced Color Perception

EnChroma, Inc. creators of the EnChroma eyewear for color blindness today unveiled the EnChroma Lx Series for Low Vision and Age-Related Eye Conditions,anew product line to address a rapidly growing category of visual challenges worldwide. The new line will be showcased at the Opti Munich 2020 International Trade Show for Optics and Design taking place January 10-12, 2020.

According to the World Health Organization over 285 million people in the world suffer from severe forms of visual impairment, with approximately 246 million qualifying as low vision. Many visual impairments develop with age with approximately one out of every three adults having some form of vision-reducing eye condition by the age of 65. Age-related visual impairments such as cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration are expected to grow rapidly as a result of aging demographic shifts worldwide.

Building on over 10 years of lens expertise from EnChroma's acclaimed eyewear for color blindness, the EnChroma Lx Series is uniquely designed to support functional vision for people with vision impairments by reducing the disabling effects of glare, improving contrast and enhancing color vision over multiple lighting conditions. The Lx Series will be available through selected EnChroma Authorized Retailers worldwide.

The Lx Series Trial Kit includes four lenses: a Category 1 lens (80% transmission) for low-light and night-time use, Category 2 and 3 lenses (12% and 36% transmission respectively) for combined glare reduction and color vision enhancement, and an ultra-dark Category 4 lens (3% transmission) for extreme glare management.

"Until now, the low vision options available to patients have been limited," said Mark Mattison-Shupnick, Master Optician and Vice President of Business Development for EnChroma. "EnChroma's new offering for low vision features a unique spectral filter that reduces the intensity of white light while transmitting colors up to two times brighter than an average lens. A patient using the new lens will experience superior glare reduction and comfort, as well as enhanced color and contrast, which can aid mobility and safety."

To develop the lenses, EnChroma worked with low vision optometrists and patients with rare but serious eye conditions such as retinitis pigmentosa. One of EnChroma's pre-release testers is Blair Wong, ABOM, BS, M. Ed., Department Chair, Opticianry Department, Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, Adjunct Associate Professor, New England College of Optometry, and a licensed optician with late stage retinitis pigmentosa. According to Mr. Wong, "EnChroma augments what little vision I have, that I didn't think I had. I am able to regain pieces of information I couldn't perceive before. That enables me to be less reliant on tactile and echo perception."

Patients with conditions such as cataracts, corneal damage, optic neuropathy, macular degeneration, glaucoma and other visual disorders associated with glare sensitivity and reduced color vision may also benefit from adopting the new lens.

At Opti Munich 2020: EnChroma Stand C3/421

Experience what it is like to be color blind with our unique 8-foot Color Blindness Simulator, and how EnChroma Cx lenses help those with color vision deficiency.

In addition, EnChroma will offer two short 30 minute discussions to help eye care professionals understand how our Cx Lens for Color Blindness and new EnChroma Lx Series for Low Vision and Age-Related Eye Conditionscan benefit their practice.

10 January at 11:00 am learn about EnChroma Cx lenses, color blindness and how it can benefit your practice at EnChroma stand C3/421

learn about EnChroma Cx lenses, color blindness and how it can benefit your practice at EnChroma stand C3/421 11 January at 11:00 am learn about the New EnChroma Lx Lens Series for Low Vision and Age-Related Eye Conditions at EnChroma stand C3/421

EnChroma lenses are made with Trivex, a best-in-class optical material. The lenses are available in non-prescription and Rx forms including single vision, progressive and blended bifocal designs. Eye care professionals interested in learning more about the EnChroma Lx Lens Series or in becoming an EnChroma Authorized Retailer should contact reller.support@enchroma.com, call +1-510-771-8914 or click here.

About EnChroma

Based in Berkeley, Calif., EnChroma produces cutting-edge lens technology and eyewear for color blindness, low vision and other color vision solutions sold online and through Authorized Retailers worldwide. Established in 2010 by a Ph.D. glass scientist and a mathematician, EnChroma's revolutionary patented eyewear for color blindness combines the latest in color perception neuroscience and lens innovation to improve the lives of people with color vision deficiency around the world. EnChroma received an SBIR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and earned the 2016 Tibbetts Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration in recognition of the firm's innovative impact on the human experience through technology. For more information please call +1-510-497-0048 or visit EnChroma.com.

