Carclo has exited from its loss-making Wipac business which has been acquired by Wuhu Anrui Optoelectronics, a manufacturer of LED-based automotive lighting. This ensures continuity for both customers and employees. Carclo's pension scheme will receive £3.5m of the net proceeds of the sale while another £5.0m will be used to reduce debt. Our estimates will remain under review until the interims in mid-January.

