Nasdaq Riga decided on January 2, 2020 to make changes in the observation status applied to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN LV0000100378). AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" on January 2, 2020 has submitted its interim report for the first six months of 2019. Therefore, the circumstances for which the observation status was supplemented on September 2, 2019 have ceased to exist. The observation status applied to the company are still in force due to the following reasons: -- due to insolvency problems as of May 28, 2018; -- due to the failure to submit financial information for 9 months of 2019 respectively as of December 2, 2019. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.