Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 December 2019, the Company had the following number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights attaching to the issued capital:

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 32,453,488 Number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury - Total Voting Rights attaching to Ordinary shares in circulation 32,453,488

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2 January 2020

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10