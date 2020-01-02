As Germany shuttered another of its nuclear power plants on New Year's Day, the office of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was said to be considering a proposal which would make coal more competitive with renewables in one of the world's worst polluting nations.The festive period has brought mixed tidings for the renewables industry with India reportedly considering a proposal to waive its carbon tax on coal-fired power just as Germany shuttered another nuclear facility. News wire Reuters on Monday carried an article on its Zawya Middle Eastern web portal which stated its staff had seen documents ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...