Cleantech Building Materials: Grant of Option

2 January 2020

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

Cleantech Building Materials plc

GRANT OF OPTION

The Directors of Cleantech Building Materials plc ("Company"), announce that the Company has today granted an option to purchase 303,676 ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company to Adrian Wyn-Griffiths a director of the Company ("Option").

The Option has an exercise price of €1.25, and a vesting period under which 25% of the Option granted is exercisable from 1 January 2021 with the remaining 75% exercisable in three tranches of 25% each upon the completion of defined conditions. The Option has an expiry date of ten years from today's date and to the extent not exercised will lapse at that date.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Paul Richards info@cbm-plc.com (mailto:info@cbm-plc.com)

+44 20 3934 6630







Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser) info@keswickglobal.com (mailto:info@keswickglobal.com)

+43 1 740 408045







IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)

Tim Metcalfe

Zach Cohen +44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is "inside information" for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.