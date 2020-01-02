Nuovaluce Beauty: Beauty Brand Expert Offers Business Advice for Would-Be and Established Entrepreneurs

Nuovaluce Founder was Recently Featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur and the TODAY Parenting Team

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / Research shows there are 30.2 million small businesses in the U.S. alone. Although small businesses make up 99.9 percent of the U.S. economy, half of them will fail within the first five years of business. Every new business goes through its ups and downs. Without the proper guidance, many businesses can go under within the first few years. Announced today, Angelo De Simone, founder of Nuovaluce Beauty, is using his expertise as a business industry thought leader to help new and established businesses position themselves for success.

"I founded Nuovaluce Beauty in 2017 after noticing a lack of sustainable and reliable at-home solutions for microcurrent technology," said De Simone, founder, Nuovaluce Beauty. "Today, our FDA cleared and clinically-tested products are an industry leader in the Microcurrent and Red-Light technology space."

As an experienced entrepreneur, De Simone brings more than 15 years of experience in the beauty and personal care industry.

Through Nuovaluce Beauty, De Simone has created anti-aging beauty devices that helps rejuvenate the skin and offer a refreshed appearance to those who use them. He has been sought out for advice by high-profile outlets like Forbes, Entrepreneur and the TODAY Parenting Team.

To work with or connect with De Simone, contact Chien Magdaraog at chien@nuovalucebeauty.com.

About Nuovaluce Beauty:

Nuovaluce Beauty is a California-based company dedicated to providing clients with trusted, scientifically tested and FDA-approved therapies. They offer home use products that utilize the science of high tech Microcurrent and LED light therapy for skin. The technology included in Nuovaluce's device is designed by an expert team of skin and beauty experts. To learn more about Nuovalue Beauty and try their products, visit https://nuovalucebeauty.com/.

Contact: Chien Magdaraog

Email: chien@nuovalucebeauty.com

Phone: 800-205-5184

SOURCE: Nuovaluce Beauty

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/571804/Beauty-Brand-Expert-Offers-Business-Advice-for-Would-Be-and-Established-Entrepreneurs