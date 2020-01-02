COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Total Voting Rights

Total Voting Rights and Capital



This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at 31 December 2019, Coca-Cola European Partners plc had 456,399,877 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights is 456,399,877 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola European Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 1895 231 313

