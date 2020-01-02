Essence Group to Build on Corporate Social Responsibility Accomplishments, Instigates Taskforce for Future CSR Developments

The main aim is to identify new initiatives for Essence throughout production, development and social impact

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, the global Internet of Things solutions provider, has created an internal 'taskforce' dedicated to furthering the company's core focus of creating 'A Better Life Made Possible' through its commitment to corporate social responsibility. The new group will be spearheaded by Essence Group COO Hagai Enoch who will continue the company's proactive approach to improving the impact of the company's corporate social responsibility endeavors.

Founded and led by Dr. Haim Amir, the Essence Group has over 25 years' experience developing innovative IoT platforms to service multiple industries ranging from medical to smart homes to cyber-security. The company is committed to developing innovative technologies that are also better for the planet, protecting it for coming generations. This environmental impact is considered both when designing a product and through the manufacturing process.

Having manufactured more than 10 million devices worldwide in 2019, the company has pioneered new techniques that touch upon all aspects of the production process, reducing waste wherever possible. Among Essence's accomplishments have been the removal of tin lead from the soldering process and using recyclable plastics wherever possible, as well as developing and deploying automation and robotics across manufacturing lines, ensuring efficiency through pinpoint accuracy.

Essence Group together with its partners have taken significant steps to mitigate the impact of wasted energy by reducing the energy consumption of its devices, being among the first in the industry to use cleaner battery technologies in their wireless security devices and developing new power saving measures, reducing the frequency that customers need to change batteries. These measures not only lower the power consumption of its products on a day to day basis, they also impact the environment with fewer batteries being disposed of.

Highlighting its commitment to community contribution, through its founder and CEO, Dr. Haim Amir, the company has also established the Amir Foundation with the aim of creating extensive educational and communal programs that benefit local low socio-economic communities in the areas around the production facilities. The foundation provides young residents with opportunities to join Israel's tech sector by running programs to help them gain education and experience in high-tech environments. This includes creating scholarships to study at universities and providing internship programs at the Essence Group.

Dr. Haim Amir, CEO, and Founder of Essence said, "When I first started the Essence Group 25 years ago, my goal was to create an organization which would continuously strive for improvement - not just in terms of our products, but beyond - positively impacting our ways of working, our relationship with our partners and clients, and the world at large. This aim led us to our company slogan 'A Better Life Made Possible'. This is embodied by our product lines; from elderly care to medical devices - both clearly bettering the lives of those it touches, to cyber, and security - giving peace of mind to our partners, clients and end users. Just as crucial is how it relates to the way we view - and work towards - enhancing our positive impact on the environment and our surroundings."

Hagai Enoch, Essence Group COO said, "Over the last few years, Essence Group has pioneered new production techniques and programs which have improved our world for the better. We also engage people with special needs in our manufacturing lines, helping them feel like a valued part of the workforce. The formation of this new initiative will allow us to create and implement best practice guidelines across our business lines and further advance environmental issues and broaden the positive impact we can have on the society around us."

About Essence

Essence is a global provider of IoT connected-living and cybersecurity solutions for communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 25 years of experience and innovation with a global presence and 45 million devices deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller, better lives.