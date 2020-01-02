Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitor analysis solution. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a food and beverage company to compare their offerings with that of their competitors and enhance profits by 31%.

With the food and beverage industry evolving rapidly, companies in the sector must find new ways to differentiate their brand from the crowded marketplace. Forward-thinking businesses must always keep a constant watch on their competitors' future plans and strategies. Competitor analysis solution can help business leaders measure their performance against rivals and formulate effective future strategies. In addition, competitive intelligence solution can help companies to stay agile and create differential go-to-market strategies.

The business challenge: The client is a food and beverage company based out of Ireland. They wanted to analyze their competitors' business strategies and identify areas that needed improvement. By gathering comprehensive insights into their competitors, they wanted to develop sound promotional and marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In addition, by leveraging Infiniti's competitive intelligence engagement, they wanted to understand their market position in comparison to competitors, anticipate competitors' moves, identify business gaps, and understand competitors' pricing strategies.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research followed a four-phased approach market research study, competitive intelligence engagement, competitive pricing analysis, and competitive benchmarking strategy.

The insights obtained from Infiniti's competitor analysis engagement helped the client to identify their strengths and weaknesses in comparison to their competitors, understand areas that needed improvement, and measure the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns in comparison to their competitors. Also, the client was able to set optimal prices for their products and invest into profitable business opportunities. Within eight months of leveraging our competitor analysis solution, they were able to increase sales and thereby enhance profits by 31%.

Infiniti's competitor analysis solution helped the client to:

Analyze the factors impacting the product demand in the market

Understand competitors marketing models and strategies

Infiniti's competitor analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Evaluating the effectiveness of their competitors' marketing strategies

Understanding market position in comparison to their competitors

