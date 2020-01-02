Enghouse Systems Acquires Dialogic

Dialogic's software business expands Enghouse's product portfolio

MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) announced today it has acquired Dialogic Group Inc. for a purchase price of approximately $52.0 million, subject to certain adjustments.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, Dialogic partners with leading mobile operators, system integrators and technology developers to deploy its solutions via its worldwide network of offices. Dialogic's revenue over the next twelve months is projected to be between $58.0 million and $63.0 million.

Dialogic is an industry leader in media processing software, with a highly scalable solution that supports real-time video conferencing and collaboration applications across all devices. Dialogic's infrastructure products offer a best-in-class Session Border Controller and several software-based network solutions to communication service providers. This combination enables the transformation from legacy TDM (time division multiplexing) to next-generation network platforms.

"This acquisition strengthens our position in the enterprise video and unified communications market segment by adding rich multi-media processing applications and capabilities," said Steve Sadler, Chairman and CEO, Enghouse Systems. "In the communications service provider market, Dialogic provides network infrastructure solutions that facilitate virtualization, the evolution to 5G networks and the transition of networks from hardware to software defined network connectivity. We are very pleased to welcome Dialogic's employees, customers and partners to Enghouse."

About Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at www.enghouse.com.

About Dialogic

Dialogic is a leading cloud-optimized solutions provider for real-time communications media, applications, and infrastructure to service providers, enterprises, and developers around the globe. Based in Parsippany, NJ with offices worldwide, Dialogic works with 48 of the world's top 50 mobile operators, and nearly 1,000 application developers build and deploy on agile networks. Learn more about how Dialogic is enabling agility via Twitter @Dialogic, or by visiting www.dialogic.com and the Dialogic Blog for the latest industry news, trends and advice. Dialogic and BorderNet are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Dialogic Corporation or a subsidiary thereof ("Dialogic"). Other trademarks mentioned and/or marked herein belong to their respective owners.

Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, (905) 946-3300