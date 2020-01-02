New shares in Cleantech Building Materials Plc will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 6 January 2020. The new shares are issued due to loan conversion and a private placement. Name: Cleantech Building Materials -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD1LVD21 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CBM -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 60,735,290 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 5,561,446 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 66,296,736 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conversion rate / subscription 5,330,726 shares - EUR 0.42 (conversion) price: 230,720 shares - EUR1.25 (private placement) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: £ 0.10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 129611 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Keswick Global AG on +43 1 740 408045. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=751792