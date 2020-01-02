Nasdaq Riga decided on January 2, 2020 to make changes in the observation status applied to AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" (VSS1R, ISIN code: LV0000100485). On December 20, 2019 AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" extraordinary shareholders meeting has approved the Audited annual consolidated and standalone financial statements for the year 2018. Taking into account this, Nasdaq Riga revokes the observation status which was applied to the company on December 9, 2019. The observation status which was applied on June 18, 2019 is still in forces. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.