Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc: Flexpoint Sensor Systems. Inc., Licensed Bend Sensor(R) to be Featured in Groundbreaking Speaker Sensing Technology of klaraT(R) at upcoming CES Show

Technology can be used in the most sophisticated of sound systems such as those at live concerts, to paper-thin speaker spaces found inside a smartphone, tablet or laptop

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / A licensed application of Flexpoint's Bend Sensor will make its groundbreaking debut next week at the Consumer Technology Association's CES show in Las Vegas. Utah's subVo will demonstrate their klaraT technology, an advancement in sound not seen in nearly 100 years, to more than 200,000 industry innovators and media. The technology powered by Flexpoint's Bend Sensor®, allows for a speaker's diaphragm to be monitored in real-time, calibrating every sound to near perfection with less than 1% distortion.

"We are excited to be a part of this new project," said Clark Mower, CEO of Flexpoint Sensor Systems. "By licensing the application of our Bend Sensor® to yet another innovative product, we prove once again the power of our film sensing technology and its many uses."

A global platform for innovation, CES is the pinnacle stage for breakthrough technologies, attracting world business leaders and technology visionaries. subVo CEO and Audio Engineer, Joe Harris and his team are ready to take the global stage to present their technology to industry attendees from 160 countries as well as the nearly 7,000 member media groups seeking information on the latest in consumer technology.

"Our speaker compensation technology provides near-perfect sound on any device and can take a speaker to its limits without distortion or damage with zero lag time," said Joe Harris. "The constraints of modern speakers are the same today as they were ninety-six years ago. Until now. Because our technology self-calibrates each sound every time, sounds are faithfully reproduced and voices are clearer and more intelligible. It's simply a breakthrough in sound quality never seen before."

According to conference owner/producer Consumer Technology Association, CES has been the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies and has served as a proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for the past 50 years. The subVo team will exhibit at booth 51774 in Eureka Park at the Sands Convention Center-a hall dedicated to the newest innovators.

"We're eager to see how subVo's product impacts the sound system business sector," said Clark Mower. "Flexpoint has always been on the forefront of technology and klaraT is showing tremendous promise."

The leading supplier of thin film sensing technology, Flexpoint is dedicated to delivering the most innovative and cost-effective solutions to companies around the globe.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

