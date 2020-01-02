A pre-bid meeting has been arranged on January 20 for the project, which is being financed with a $74 million World Bank loan.The Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh is tendering for a 50 MW solar plant at Sonagazi in the Feni district with a pre-bid meeting organized on January 20. Bidders for the project, which has received a $74 million loan from the World Bank's Scaling Solar program, have until February 27 to submit their proposals. Interested developers - who will pay a non-refundable $500 to the office of the project director in Dhaka in return for bidding paperwork - must offer ...

