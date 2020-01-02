SeaChange Corporation: SeaChange International to Participate in 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

ACTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2020 / SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) announced today that the company will be presenting at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on Wednesday, January 15th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Participating for SeaChange will be Yossi Aloni, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Prinn, Chief Financial Officer. The company's presentation is scheduled for 4:50 PM ET and can be accessed on the Events page of the company's IR website (investors.seachange.com) or by following the link below:

http://wsw.com/webcast/needham94/seac/.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange is a leading supplier of Video Delivery Software Solutions. Our solution powers hundreds of cloud and on-premise video delivery platforms, servicing over 50 million subscribers worldwide. SeaChange offers value-based engagement which provides content and service providers with a complete software delivery platform for linear, VOD and TSTV over managed and unmanaged networks. The SeaChange Framework solution includes video back-office, media asset management, targeted advertising management, analytics and the client interface for STBs, Smart-TVs and mobile devices. Our solution is available as a product or managed service deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

Contact: Investors

Mary T. Conway

Conway Communications

1-781-772-1679

mary.conway@schange.com

SOURCE: SeaChange Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/571600/SeaChange-International-to-Participate-in-22nd-Annual-Needham-Growth-Conference